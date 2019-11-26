Athens City and Limestone County schools receive large donation from Athens company

Limestone County Schools and Athens City Schools will have more than a million dollars to use for whatever they need thanks to a local company's expansion.

We found out how this was made possible and what it means for the school system.

Athens City Council members said Indorama Ventures is expanding and during construction, it's going to create more tax money for schools in Athens and Limestone County.

The assistant superintendent of Athens City Schools said the district plans to use this money wherever it is needed to better serve the schools.

Right now, it’s not earmarked for anything specific because the money wasn’t expected.

The president of the Limestone County Economic Development Association said Indorama is hiring 60 new employees and adding about 100,000 square feet to its current building on Wilkinson Street.

As part of the expansion, the city approved using the state’s Jobs Act, which gives companies a break in sales and property taxes.

Overall, the company will save about $1.3 million in tax money, and in return, Indorama will donate a little more than a million dollars to Athens city and Limestone county schools over the next decade.