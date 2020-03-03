At least two people killed in Nashville tornado

According to Nashville police, two people were killed in a tornado that hit downtown early Tuesday.

The National Weather Service confirmed at least two tornadoes struck Tennessee, including one that caused damage in East Nashville and another in the Mt. Juliet area.

There was a reported gas leak in the Germantown community of Nashvile that forced an evacuation shortly after the tornado was reported.

Mt. Juliet Polcie Department issued an update on Facebook Tuesday morning.

"Our community has been greatly impacted by a tornado," said Captain Chandler of the Mt. Juliet Police Department. "There are multiple homes damaged and multiple people injured. Our officers are in the early stages of this response and we continue to assess what is happening."

"There are gas lines that are leaking, power lines that are on the ground, and multiple emergency responders are responding to those who are injured and trying to get them the help that they need," said Chandler.

A community shelter has been set up in the immediate aftermath of the tornado at the at the Victoria Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet, according to the Mt. Juliet Police Department.

The Nashville Fire Department said that they are currently responding to reports of approximately 40 structures that have collapsed in and around Nashville.

According to Metro Nashville Police Department, Metro Schools are closed Tuesday. The police department is bringing in day shift officers to supplement the overnight shift. Officers who specialize in Urban Search and Rescue are also being called in.