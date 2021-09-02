1 worker killed, 2 hurt in Joe Davis Stadium trench collapse

UPDATE:

Huntsville Fire and Rescue Chief Mac McFarlen says one of the city of Huntsville employees who became trapped in a trench collapse at Joe Davis Stadium has died.

Two others were rescued and are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

From earlier:

Two of the three city of Huntsville Public Works employees hurt in a trench collapse at Joe Davis Stadium have been rescued and are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Rescue efforts are still underway for the third individual, said Sydney Martin, police spokeswoman.

From earlier:

Shortly after 1 p.m., a trench collapsed while three city of Huntsville employees were installing a storm pipe in John Hunt Park to the southwest of Joe Davis Stadium.

One worker was transported to the hospital with injuries, according to Huntsville police.

WAAY 31 has been told the person transported to the hospital has non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other workers remain trapped as of 1:42 p.m.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue is performing rescue efforts at this time and has a visual on the workers, police said.

Huntsville Police and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services are on-scene assisting Huntsville Fire & Rescue.

Don Webster of HEMSI says two ambulances, a supervisor, and Huntsville Fire are among those responding to the scene.

Since April, crews with the city of Huntsville’s Public Works Department have been making renovations to the parking lot and performing general site work within the field area of the stadium.

That works is supposed to be completed in fall 2022.

