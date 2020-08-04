Power restored to majority of customers affected by Madison County outage

UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities says service has been restored to the majority of customers in the previously reported area. If you're still experiencing a service-related issue, call 256-53-LIGHT (256-535-4448).

FROM EARLIER:

At least 1,300 customers are without power during an outage in Madison County Tuesday afternoon.

Huntsville Utilities says crews are responding to the outage in the North Huntsville/Monrovia area from Douglas Road south to University Drive and from Indian Creek east to Highway 53. It says an 18-wheeler pulled down wires at 120 Old Camp Road, causing the outage.

The department says service will be restored as quickly as possible.

You can view the Huntsville Utilities outage map here.