At least 109 homes in Colbert County have flood damage

On Tuesday, Colbert County Emergency Management officials said they have received 109 reports of homes that had water in them from the February flood event. Muscle Shoals crews are still in Nathan Estates and Cornelius Landing pumping out water from those areas.

If you drive down Melissa Drive in Nathan Estates, it looks like a war zone as people are trying to clean up from the floods.

"There was water in my house, 12 to 18 inches, and they are having to cut out my sheet rock up a foot above to where the water stain was," said a Nathan Estates resident, Carolyn Pate. "The water department has been working 24 hour shifts pumping these pumps and taking care of them."

Pate is getting some help from Southern Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers.

"Volunteers from all over have come by and I just thank God, because he is the reason that people love one another and want to help one another," said Pate.

For these volunteers, well, it's just something they do.

"If the Lord didn't want us out here, we wouldn't be here. He would have sent us somewhere else," said Preston Hillis, a volunteer with the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief.

Among the rubble of Pate's home, she's hoping President Trump will declare a federal disaster.

"I just pray that FEMA will see our help, because we do not have flood insurance," said Pate.

While people are trying to clean up, the Colbert County Road Engineer told WAAY 31 he is still trying to asses the damage to Colbert County roadways. A portion of Frankfort Road at Wheeler Mountain is closed after the road started to break away. East Sixth Street in Muscle Shoals is still impassible because of floodwaters.

"We're seeing damage around the county," said Colbert County Road Engineer, John Bedford.

Bedford is concerned freezing water could cause more problems. He's also worried some of the bases of the roads could get wet and cause more damage.

"If water gets in the cracks when it freezes, it will split the road more and possibly lift the road and therefore just weakening the entire structure of the road," said Bedford. "Even when the water goes down, those bases are still saturated and when a heavy truck starts hitting those roads, they are just going to come apart even more."

Bedford and his staff are out assessing the roads and getting a damage report together for Colbert County EMA. Bedford is hoping for some federal funds to fix all of the roads damaged by the floods.