Astronaut Scott Kelly to speak at University of North Alabama

Astronaut Scott Kelly will visit North Alabama next month.
He's the featured speaker for the launch of the 2020 Distinguished Events Series at the University of North Alabama.
The event will be Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.
It is free, but you must register to go. You can do so here.
Kelly is one of the three people who will be inducted in this year's Astronaut Hall of Fame.
