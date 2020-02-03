Assisted outpatient mental health program launched in Madison County

The new assisted outpatient mental health program in Madison County started on Monday.

Probate Judge Frank Barger said the program is being funded by the money made at the courthouse’s new passport office.

"I think that's a great chance that they're actually getting a chance to work on mental health, especially having something that isn't taken away from something that they're working on, but self-funded. I think it's great use for that money," said Taylor McCann, who lives in Huntsville.

Barger said the program is ideal for people who have a good support system at home, so they don't have to be admitted to an in-patient facility.

"Our hope with this program is that we see a reduction in the repeat cases we see before the court over and over again," he said.

However, it requires them to check in with the court every 30 days. Barger said since there are only 61 beds for mental health patients in Madison County it will hopefully put less stress on the system.

'Ultimately it could lead to a reduction in the number of beds we need to use on a regular basis, or a wait for a bed that we see with some frequency," he said.

McCann said he's happy to hear the program is available for people who live in the area.

"You'd think because of all the problems we've heard about mental health or things going on that there would be higher base number than just 61 especially for the big area that we are in right now," he said.

Barger said those interested in the program would need to hire an attorney who could file a petition for commitment on their behalf.