U.S. Attorney Jay Town has announced the appointment of Jason Cheek, the Assistant U.S. Attorney, as the district election officer of north Alabama.
Cheek is responsible, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Justice headquarters, for the Northern District of Alabama's supervision of complaints regarding 'election fraud or voting rights abuses.' These can include things like bribing voters, stuffing ballot boxes or impersonating voters.
He will be in north Alabama for Election Day on November 6, and the public can reach him at 205-244-2001. Complaints can also be filed online with the Civil Rights Division’s Voting Section in Washington, D.C.
“My office will act promptly and aggressively to protect the integrity of our election process," U.S. Attorney Jay Town said.
Related Content
- Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Cheek appointed as district election officer for north Alabama
- Alabama loses another assistant coach
- Huntsville District Attorney's Office has been summoned by an Alabama circuit judge for hearing
- Former Alabama attorney general Troy King running for office again
- Alabama attorney convicted of robbery, attempted murder
- Alabama attorney charged with human trafficking
- Wife of Alabama's Attorney General has died
- Tamiflu concerns in North Alabama
- Voters head to polls for House District 21 special election
- District 2 City Council runoff election results are in