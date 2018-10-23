Clear

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Cheek appointed as district election officer for north Alabama

Jason Cheek, the Assistant U.S. Attorney, has been appointed as the district election officer for north Alabama.

Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 2:57 PM
Updated: Oct. 23, 2018 2:59 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

U.S. Attorney Jay Town has announced the appointment of Jason Cheek, the Assistant U.S. Attorney, as the district election officer of north Alabama.

Cheek is responsible, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Justice headquarters, for the Northern District of Alabama's supervision of complaints regarding 'election fraud or voting rights abuses.' These can include things like bribing voters, stuffing ballot boxes or impersonating voters.

He will be in north Alabama for Election Day on November 6, and the public can reach him at 205-244-2001. Complaints can also be filed online with the Civil Rights Division’s Voting Section in Washington, D.C.

“My office will act promptly and aggressively to protect the integrity of our election process," U.S. Attorney Jay Town said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events