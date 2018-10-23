Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Cheek appointed as district election officer for north Alabama

U.S. Attorney Jay Town has announced the appointment of Jason Cheek, the Assistant U.S. Attorney, as the district election officer of north Alabama.

Cheek is responsible, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Justice headquarters, for the Northern District of Alabama's supervision of complaints regarding 'election fraud or voting rights abuses.' These can include things like bribing voters, stuffing ballot boxes or impersonating voters.

He will be in north Alabama for Election Day on November 6, and the public can reach him at 205-244-2001. Complaints can also be filed online with the Civil Rights Division’s Voting Section in Washington, D.C.

“My office will act promptly and aggressively to protect the integrity of our election process," U.S. Attorney Jay Town said.