Assembly at Sparkman High School tackles social issues

Some Madison County high school students discussed topics like bullying and depression during a Tuesday morning assembly.

The group that put on the assembly is called Hydrate, a Birmingham-based organization with the mission to inspire young adults. The hour-long assemblies use dance, music and skits to tackle just about every issue, from bullying to depression to drugs.

Sparkman High School students said they learned about anti-bullying and other social issues all teenagers need to hear about.

"It's always occurring. It's never going to end, so when we have fun and learn at the same time, it's a better way to get everybody involved," China Green, a student at Sparkman, said.

"When you talk to young people especially, you can talk to them until they're blue in the face, but it's not until they see something or if it connects with them in a different way, that they're really able to internalize the message," a Hydrate performer, Sasha Jervay, said.

Tim Beck, one of the Hydrate founders, said since they started about 12 years ago, they've seen the impact it has.

"Students that were freshman that were so moved by our presentation that become seniors that say, 'Hey, we want you to come back in for the underclassman, because our lives have been permanently marked and forever changed because of this program,'" Beck said.

The students say events like these will help their student body for years to come.

"It's inspiring to some people when they come in here and see all this stuff, and they're just like, oh, this is wrong. We need to change up," a student, Brandy Paige, said.

The Hydrate group says this is the first time they've done this assembly in Madison County, but they hope they can travel to more schools in Huntsville.