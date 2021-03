Asbestos removal is starting Friday at the former Hartselle Medical Center building on Pine Street.

The building is being demolished, which is expected to last about five months.

Decatur Morgan Hospital says when the building is taken down, the property will be landscaped, but no decision has been made about its future use.

Hartselle Medical Center was closed in 2012 before being sold to the Huntsville Hospital Health System. The original building was built in 1953.