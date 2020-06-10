As it heats up, health officials warn protesters to continue wearing masks

In less than 24 hours, another protest is planned in downtown Huntsville. That means another chance for coronavirus to quickly spread, especially as people may take off masks because of the heat.

As crowds gather, social distancing becomes more and more difficult. However, many protesters are wearing some sort of face covering. With the summer approaching, that could change.

"Unfortunately they are going to be hot, they are uncomfortable, nobody likes wearing them," Mask Maker Tiffany Watkins said.

Watkins has been spending this pandemic making masks for communities who need them. She said the requests for masks rises as quickly as the number of coronavirus cases.

She thinks it is due to recent protests.

Doctor Karen Landers with the department of public health said it is too soon to tell the impact, but they are monitoring it closely.

"Getting outside and getting close together with groups of people still remains a risk factor for covid 19," Landers said.

Add in the heat, Watkins is concerned more people may ditch the mask. She said there is really no way to make masks more comfortable without compromising the quality of protection.

"We don't know how to make them less hot without decreasing the protectiveness of them," Watkins said.

Watkins' masks are made with 100 percent woven cotton and have two layers, plus a pocket for a filter. However, Landers said there are a few tricks she thinks may help.

"Using a face covering that is light colored material, cotton material," Landers said. "Some people find it more comfortable to use a face covering that ties instead of having elastic bands."

Landers add you should have back up masks to switch out in case it gets too damp, and use hand sanitizer when taking it on and off.

"This virus is a deadly virus and its ongoing risks, so we need to do all we can to protect ourselves," Landers said.