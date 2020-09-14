As Huntsville schools return to classes, some are still split on learning options

While some students returned to traditional classrooms in Huntsville, other families are making last minute preparations for their first day back on Wednesday.

About half of the district’s traditional students returned to campus Monday, with the other half starting the week virtually. The groups swap on wednesday.

One mother whose children go back Wednesday is excited to hear from other parents about the return.

Leeann Sanders has two children at Huntsville City Schools. She admits she is slightly nervous about her kids getting sick, but said videos put out by Huntsville City Schools gave her some peace of mind about their return.

“I watched a video walkthrough with my little one’s kindergarten teacher of the safety protocols that they have in place and I feel safe now that they’re going to keep everyone safe,” Sanders said.

While most students return at some point this week, some families have decided to remain virtual for at least the rest of the semester. Kathi Bertsch explained why her grandchild is sticking with online learning, despite the staggered schedule to limit the number of children in each school.

“I don’t understand what anybody thinks the children who are going back to school are going to gain from being in the building,” Bertsch said Monday.

As of 6 p.m. Monday, the district had not reported any major problems with the return.