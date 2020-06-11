Arts Huntsville gets $100,000 award for partnership with local schools

Arts Huntsville is getting $100,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The money, which comes from the Art Works award, will be used for arts-based instruction in local schools.

“Since its creation in 2018, the North Alabama Arts Education Collaborative has partnered with teachers and administrators in Madison County, Limestone County, Huntsville City and Athens City Schools to expand arts-based learning for area students,” said Karen Anderson, director of the North Alabama Arts Education Collaborative.

The non-profit organization says it will work with school and community partners to develop an agenda and plan for teachers and artists.

The instruction is continuing through the summer with virtual lessons available on Arts Huntsville’s social media accounts.

