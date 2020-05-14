Arts Huntsville announces new summer music series

Arts Huntsville announced a new summer music series.

The hope is to give the downtown area some more life as restaurants and businesses reopen.

Arts Huntsville Summer Street Jams begin on Friday and are scheduled through July 3. Local musicians will be performing at outdoor locations each weekend.

Lineups will be posted each week to the Arts Huntsville social media accounts. See the lineup for this week below:

May 15:

5:30 – 6:30 PM | Tyler AK – Holmes Ave. across from Moe’s Original BBQ

6:00 – 7:00 PM | Gabe Larose - Big Spring Park Plaza near Cozy Cow

6:30 – 7:30 PM | Mother Mars - Corner of Jefferson St. and Clinton Ave. near Phat Sammy’s

May 16: