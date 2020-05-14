Arts Huntsville announced a new summer music series.
The hope is to give the downtown area some more life as restaurants and businesses reopen.
Arts Huntsville Summer Street Jams begin on Friday and are scheduled through July 3. Local musicians will be performing at outdoor locations each weekend.
Lineups will be posted each week to the Arts Huntsville social media accounts. See the lineup for this week below:
May 15:
- 5:30 – 6:30 PM | Tyler AK – Holmes Ave. across from Moe’s Original BBQ
- 6:00 – 7:00 PM | Gabe Larose - Big Spring Park Plaza near Cozy Cow
- 6:30 – 7:30 PM | Mother Mars - Corner of Jefferson St. and Clinton Ave. near Phat Sammy’s
May 16:
- 5:30 – 6:30 PM | Carl Thomas - Holmes Ave. across from Moe’s Original BBQ
- 6:00 – 7:00 PM | JP Morton- Big Spring Park Plaza near Cozy Cow
- 6:30 – 7:30 PM | Meredith Johnson- Corner of Jefferson St. and Clinton Ave. near Phat Sammy’s
Related Content
- Arts Huntsville announces new summer music series
- Arts Huntsville announces state-funded initiative
- Huntsville's 'Musical Audit'
- 2019 Panoply Arts Festival music, events revealed
- Huntsville music survey closes Monday
- Huntsville announces #GoPlayHsv Challenge
- Huntsville development adding multiple music venues
- Trash Pandas to announce upcoming concert series
- Huntsville Museum of Art fundraiser happens Thursday
- $100K given to arts in Huntsville
Scroll for more content...