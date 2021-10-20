Investigators working to determine if remains found at park are Brian Laundrie

A law enforcement source tells ABC News that investigators are working to determine whether remains discovered at a Florida environmental park are human remains and whether those remains and other articles discovered at the site are related to the disappearance of Brian Laundrie.

Articles belonging to Laundrie were found Wednesday by his parents, said Stephen Bertolino, an attorney for Laundrie's family.

Bertolino said the articles were found while his parents searched off a trail that Laundrie frequented in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, Florida, a nature park that's been the center of the search for Laundrie.

Law enforcement is now searching the area, Bertolino said.

The medical examiner’s office in Sarasota has been called to the preserve, a spokesperson for the office told ABC News.

A massive search for Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old woman who went missing on a cross-country trip and who authorities confirmed as the body discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, has been ongoing.

Read more from ABC News HERE