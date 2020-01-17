Clear
Art museum kicks off MLK Jr. Weekend with opening of exhibit celebrating black art

The exhibit will remain open from January 17th through Black History Month.

The Huntsville Museum of Art is kicking off Martin Luther King Jr.weekend with a new exhibit and lecture celebrating black art.

The exhibit features rare photographs taken by Jack Mitchell. Mitchell shot prominent artists like Whitney Houston, Gregory Hines and Donna Summer.

The exhibit began with a lecture Friday on the history behind the photos and the photographer.

"It's like you have a time machine, it's like you have a window to the past and there's so many stories that I uncovered," Craig Highberger, the lecturer, said.

