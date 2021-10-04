Clear
Arson suspect faces 6 more charges in Huntsville

Nicholas Tremaine Hubbert

The arson spree involved 10 businesses in a three-hour span.

Posted: Oct 4, 2021 11:17 AM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

A man accused of starting 10 fires in a three-hour span now faces six additional charges related to the arson spree, according to Huntsville Police.

Huntsville PD announced Friday that 24-year-old Nicholas Tremaine Hubbert is charged with six counts of attempted arson. This brings the total number of charges to eight, as Hubbert was previously charged with two counts of first-degree arson.

The spree took place Sept. 25 and included businesses in Huntsville and Madison County. Some locations sustained minimal damage due to quick action from those inside the business at the time, while others had to be temporarily shut down due to damage.

No injuries were reported. The fires remain under investigation.

