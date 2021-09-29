Huntsville, Madison County arson suspect faces 2nd charge

A Harvest man accused of setting 10 fires in a three-hour span Saturday across Madison County now faces an additional charge in the case, records show.

Nicholas Tremaine Hubbert, 24, was previously charged with first-degree arson related to a fire set at Plato’s Closet on Whitesburg Drive in Huntsville. On Tuesday, Hubbert was charged with a second count of first-degree arson for a destructive fire at Dollar General on Winchester Road, records show.

Both businesses remain shut down due to damage sustained during the fires. Hubbert is accused of also setting fires at the following locations:

• Publix on Madison Boulevard;

• Champy’s Famous Fried Chicken on Madison Boulevard;

• McDonald’s on U.S. 72;

• ALDI on Winchester Road Northeast;

• Kroger on Moores Mill Road;

• Walmart on University Drive;

• Dick’s Sporting Goods on Carl T Jones Drive; and

• a second Dollar General on Winchester Road.

Even though many of the locations had people inside at the time of the fires, officials say no injuries have been reported. Huntsville Fire Marshal Dan Wilkerson said in most cases, “people in the stores took action and put the fires out” before firefighters got there, effectively limiting the damage and risk.

Hubbert remains in the Madison County Detention Center without bond after a judge ruled he posed a threat to the public if released. Additional charges from Saturday’s spree are possible as the investigation continues.