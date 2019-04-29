Arrests made after Monday morning Huntsville chase

Huntsville police say suspects are in custody after a Monday morning chase that began before 5 a.m.

Lt. Michael Johnson, department spokesman, said an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Memorial Parkway/University Drive. Johnson said the vehicle didn’t stop, proceeding to I-565, getting off on Madison Boulevard, and going down Zeirdt Road.

In Triana, one suspect jumped from the back seat of the vehicle and was then caught by another officer, Johnson said.

Another officer deployed spike strips and was successful. The car made it to Wall Triana on a flat going 15-25 mph and eventually stopped. The driver and another subject who had warrants were arrested without incident. A gun was thrown from the car on Madison Boulevard and was recovered, too, Johnson said.

Johnson said James Vernon Horton has been charged with attempting to elude officers, and NIcholas Manuel White has been charged with attempting to elude officers and obstructing governmental obstructions.