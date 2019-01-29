Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Arrest made in Huntsville gas station shooting

Christopher Grays

Huntsville police have arrested a suspect in connection with a robbery at a gas station on Sunday.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 6:13 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Huntsville police have arrested a suspect in connection with a robbery at a gas station on Sunday.

Lt. Michael Johnson said Christopher Grays has been charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree assault. He is accused of approaching the victim, who was pumping gas at Fuel City on Drake Avenue, and attempting to rob him. Police said Grays shot the victim in the lower abdomen. Police said Grays then fled the scene.

Grays was arrested Monday at the Economy Inn on University Drive.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Florence
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
Fayetteville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Scottsboro
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events