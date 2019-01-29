Arrest made in Huntsville gas station shooting

Huntsville police have arrested a suspect in connection with a robbery at a gas station on Sunday.

Lt. Michael Johnson said Christopher Grays has been charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree assault. He is accused of approaching the victim, who was pumping gas at Fuel City on Drake Avenue, and attempting to rob him. Police said Grays shot the victim in the lower abdomen. Police said Grays then fled the scene.

Grays was arrested Monday at the Economy Inn on University Drive.