Arrest made in 2012 Huntsville murder cold case

More than seven years after the original murder, an arrest was made in a Huntsville cold case.

Desmond Deon Elmore, 34, was booked into the Madison County Jail on a murder charge on Friday, November 8. He was released on a $60,000 bond Saturday morning.

Back on July 14, 2012, Huntsville Police said they responded to the Quail Point Apartments in the 1000 block of Henderson Road for a "shots fired" call. When they arrived, they found Darrion Marqeese Chisholm, 18, had multiple gunshot wounds. Two other people were also injured, but survived.

At the time, witnesses said multiple people knocked on the door of apartment 4F. Chisholm answered the door and that's when he and two others were shot.

According to the indictment, Elmore was attempting to commit Robbery First-Degree and steal "lawful currency...and/or drugs, the property of Montarious Rooks and/or Anthony Barnett and/or Justin Cowan and/or Larry Humphrey" while Elmore "or another participant" was armed with a handgun.

Huntsville Police said new developments in the case led them to the indictment, however they were not able to release those details.

Court records show a jury trial for Elmore is scheduled for March 2020.