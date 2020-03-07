Arrest made after teen leads law enforcement on two separate chases in two counties

A teenager is behind bars after Gurley Police said he led them and other agencies on a two chases in both Madison County and Jackson County on Friday.

Gurley Police said they tried to pull over a man who was later identified as Lamar Jenkins Jr., 18, but said he refused to stop and took off into Woodville in Jackson County.

While in pursuit, officers said Jenkins' car got stuck in a ditch and he ran from the car. Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Madison County Sheriff's Office and Scottsboro Police assisted Gurley Police in searching for Jenkins.

The Gurley K-9 unit, which is a part of the Aggressive Crime Enforcement (ACE) Unit was able to track down Jenkins about four hours later. They said he was also involved in a chase involving Huntsville Police earlier on Friday.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said he was booked into the jail on two charges of Attempting to Elude Police.

Court records show Jenkins was ticketed on Tuesday, March 3, for Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, Running a Red Light and Driving on the Wrong Side of a Road.

He was scheduled to appear in court for those charges on April 7.