Arraignment set, ethics charges filed against indicted Limestone County judge

The Judicial Inquiry Commission of the State of Alabama on Wednesday filed an ethics complaint Wednesday against Limestone County District Court Judge Douglas Patterson.
In addition, Patterson learned Wednesday that his arraignment on criminal charges he faces will be held on Feb. 11, with an anticipated June trial date.
The ethics complaint says Patterson “has brought the judicial office into disrepute and degraded public confidence in the integrity of the judiciary.” (Read the full complaint here)
On Dec. 11, Patterson was indicted on charges of using his official position or office for personal gain; financial exploitation of the elderly in the first degree; and theft of property in the third degree.
Six days later, he sent a letter to the court’s presiding judge a letter admitting to stealing from elderly clients and stealing funds belonging to the people of Limestone County. (You can see WAAY 31's exclusive report on the letter here)
The commission charges Patterson with violating the ethics policy by, among other items, not upholding the integrity of the judiciary, not avoiding impropriety, not respecting and complying with the law.
