Around 100 residents and staff infected with coronavirus at Florence nursing home

El Reposo Nursing home in Florence is having an outbreak of coronavirus with over 100 cases among staff and residents. Nine residents have died of the virus.

Officials at El Reposo said 53 residents and 52 employees have tested positive for the virus.

Doris Creasy's son, Bradley, has lived at El Reposo for 28 years. She told me she knows the staff at el reposo are doing everything they can to keep residents safe.

"They called and said he had been diagnosed with corona and I had me a little pitty party and I cried. I just broke down because he is completely handicapped," said Creasy.

Creasy said when your sick you need your mom, but because of coronavirus guidelines she couldn't be there.

"Not being able to go and sit with him while he was sick was really really hard," said Creasy.

Creasy said El Reposo hasn't been allowing full on visits inside since the pandemic. She said the staff have done a great job of updating families.

"I think they have done everything the could do. They followed all the cdc guidelines they've done all they can do. I have no problem whatsoever with where he is and how they've cared for him," said Creasy.

Creasy at El Reposo everyone is like family and losing nine residents to the virus not only effects the families but employees too.

"I know that's how they feel. I've seen it with my own eyes how much they love and care for these residents," said Creasy.

Creasy's son, Bradley, has made a full recovery from the virus.

El reposo administrator Beth Anerton told WAAY31, "Since the pandemic began in March, El Reposo Nursing Facility has followed infection control protocols in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Alabama Department of Public Health. Additional infection control and prevention measures include temperature checks and screenings for anyone entering the building, requiring handwashing upon entering the building, multiple temperature checks of staff and residents each day, ongoing cleaning and sanitation of the building on all shifts and utilization of appropriate personal protective equipment. The health and safety of our residents and staff is our top priority. We appreciate the support and prayers of the community and the families with loved ones in our care.”

The state has done three onsite infection surveys of El Reposo in all of those surveys there were no infection control defenciences.