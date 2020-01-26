Army recruiter arrested in Jackson County for having sex with 15-year-old, officials said

An Army recruiter is in the Jackson County Jail after investigators said the 27-year-old had sex with a 15-year-old.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said they were informed by a third party that William Turk was having a sexual relationship with the teenager.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said the interaction was technically consensual, but because the victim was a minor, she could not legally consent.
A bond amount has not been set for Turk yet, but that is expecte to happen on Monday.
He's charged with Second-Degree Rape (statutory), two counts of Sodomy with a girl under 16 but over 12, and Enticing a Child for an Immoral Purpose.
