Army recruiter arrested in Jackson County for having sex with 15-year-old, officials said

William Turk, 27 (Courtesy: Jackson County Jail)
William Turk, 27 (Courtesy: Jackson County Jail)

A bond amount for William Turk is expected to be put in place on Monday, January 27, 2020.

Posted: Jan 26, 2020 11:26 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

An Army recruiter is in the Jackson County Jail after investigators said the 27-year-old had sex with a 15-year-old.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said they were informed by a third party that William Turk was having a sexual relationship with the teenager.

Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said the interaction was technically consensual, but because the victim was a minor, she could not legally consent.

A bond amount has not been set for Turk yet, but that is expecte to happen on Monday.

He's charged with Second-Degree Rape (statutory), two counts of Sodomy with a girl under 16 but over 12, and Enticing a Child for an Immoral Purpose.

