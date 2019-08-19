Army commander relieved of command due to 'loss of trust'

A commander who oversaw day-to-day operations at Army installations worldwide has been relieved of his Texas-based command, according to the Associated Press.
An Army spokeswoman said in a statement to the AP on Thursday that Gen. Gustave Perna relieved Lt. Gen. Brad Becker as head of the Installation Management Command.
Gen. Perna is the commanding general of Army Materiel Command at the Redstone Arsenal.
The Army didn't explain its decision to fire Becker, but did say he was relieved because of a “loss of trust and confidence.”
WAAY 31 reached out to the Army Materiel Command for a comment. We have yet to hear back.
Major General Timothy McGuire is now listed as the acting commanding general.
The AP reports Becker was ordered to Washington where he will serve as a special assistant to the director of the Army staff.
