Clear

Army commander relieved of command due to 'loss of trust'

The Associated Press reports a commander who oversaw day-to-day operations at Army installations has been relieved of his Texas-based command.

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 10:38 PM
Updated: Aug 19, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

A commander who oversaw day-to-day operations at Army installations worldwide has been relieved of his Texas-based command, according to the Associated Press.

An Army spokeswoman said in a statement to the AP on Thursday that Gen. Gustave Perna relieved Lt. Gen. Brad Becker as head of the Installation Management Command.

Gen. Perna is the commanding general of Army Materiel Command at the Redstone Arsenal. 

The Army didn't explain its decision to fire Becker, but did say he was relieved because of a “loss of trust and confidence.”

WAAY 31 reached out to the Army Materiel Command for a comment. We have yet to hear back. 

Major General Timothy McGuire is now listed as the acting commanding general. 

The AP reports Becker was ordered to Washington where he will serve as a special assistant to the director of the Army staff.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events