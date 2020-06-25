Army National Hiring Days kick off virtually next week

The goal is 10,000 new soldiers from June 30th to July 2nd. The plan is to use social media and their website to get the word out.

Part of the effort is to encourage veterans and their family members to tell their Army story. Right now, the focus is to recruit soldiers ages ages seventeen to twenty five. Newly commissioned Second Lieutenant Emma Waldron fits the bill. After training, she'll head to Germany for 3 years. Her mother, Nancy Waldron, is a veteran and now serves as an Attorney Advisor for the Army.

""In these Army hiring days, I think, there's something for everyone, with the 150 different specialties that the Army has. I'm just excited to see what awaits these 10,000 great Americans that sign up for the Army this month," said Attorney Advisor U.S. Army Security Assistance Command Nancy Waldron.

Emma says she's excited for the next step.

"There are so many different career fields that you can pursue, you know, you heard the figure earlier 150 different career fields that the army has to offer and if you're not sure entirely what you want to do with your life the army is a wonderful place to start," Second Lieutenant Waldron.

The Army made an adjustment to virtual recruiting when Coronavirus picked up mid-March, but this is the first time the effort is unified and nationwide.