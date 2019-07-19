Army Material Command presents awards to soldiers after 3-day Best Warrior Competition

On Friday, the Army Materiel Command awarded prestigious awards to two soldiers after competing in the 3-day Best Warrior Competition.
Sixteen soldiers from the Arsenal took part in the competition earlier this week at Camp Arterberry in Indiana. The competition included long physical fitness tests and obstacle courses.
Sergeant Trevor Reece won the Solider of the Year Award. He tells us he's nowhere near close to taking a break.
"I'm excited about it. I'm looking forward to the next level. My leadership set me up for success and I'm proud to keep moving that way," Sergeant Trevor Reece said.
Sergeant Reginald Alexander won the Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year. The Materiel Command is a department that develops and maintains equipment used in the Army.
