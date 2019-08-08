Clear

Armed with new backpacks (and even a pout), SROs head back to Morgan County schools

Officers showed off their new backpacks and lunchboxes

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 2:33 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Parents weren’t the only ones sending loved ones back to school in Morgan County on Thursday.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office took to its Facebook page to show off Back To School photos of its special ones: the SROs who work to protect local schools.

And just like students, the officers showed off their new backpacks, lunchboxes – and even a first day pout.

Check out the image in this story and visit the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page to see more.

