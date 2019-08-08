Photo Gallery 1 Images
Parents weren’t the only ones sending loved ones back to school in Morgan County on Thursday.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office took to its Facebook page to show off Back To School photos of its special ones: the SROs who work to protect local schools.
And just like students, the officers showed off their new backpacks, lunchboxes – and even a first day pout.
Check out the image in this story and visit the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page to see more.
Related Content
- Armed with new backpacks (and even a pout), SROs head back to Morgan County schools
- Lauderdale County High School will be recieving more SROs
- Could be years before Madison City Schools gets requested SRO's
- Morgan County Schools adds new safety precautions
- Visible Hope backpack campaign
- Morgan County deputy recovers after head-on collision
- Morgan County deputies wreck update
- Morgan County honors fallen officers
- Marshall County students head back to class
- 11.8 million dollar budget adds 2 SROs and 1 emotional support counselor in Fayetteville City Schools
Scroll for more content...