Morgan County chase underway for possible armed murder suspect

Deputies believe the chase involves an armed murder suspect.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 10:14 AM
Updated: Mar 27, 2020 10:29 AM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says they are responding to a chase that might involve an armed murder suspect. 

The chase involves a black Harley motorcycle.

Deputies are asking people to avoid Highway 36 towards Hartselle. 

The chase started in Blount County. 

We'll provide updates as soon as we learn new information. 

