Morgan County chase underway for possible armed murder suspect

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says they are responding to a chase that might involve an armed murder suspect.
The chase involves a black Harley motorcycle.
Deputies are asking people to avoid Highway 36 towards Hartselle.
The chase started in Blount County.
We'll provide updates as soon as we learn new information.
