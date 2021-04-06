‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect in Florence attempted murder now in custody

A man wanted by the Florence Police Department for attempted murder is now in custody.

Davontae Montrell Goodloe was arrested by members of the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force, said Florence Police Lt. Jason Fort.

Goodloe had previously been identified by police as an “armed and dangerous” suspect in the Feb. 27 shooting of a man in Cherry Hill Homes.

Fort said Goodloe will be transported to the Lauderdale County Detention Center by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, where he will be held on a $60,000 bond.