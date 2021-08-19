‘Armed and dangerous’ double murder suspect sought in Huntsville, Decatur deaths

Decatur Police and Huntsville Police are searching for man suspected of murdering men in both cities on Thursday.

Ricardo Bass, 40, is wanted in Huntsville for the early Thursday morning murder of Jeffrey Carden, 31, on McVay Street.

Ricardo Bass

Wavaho in Decatur robbery and shooting Thursday morning Wavaho in Decatur robbery and shooting Thursday morning Ricardo Bass

Bass is wanted in Decatur for the Thursday morning murder of Mark Allen Nicholson during a robbery at the Wavaho Gas Station on Wilson Street.

The murders took place about two hours apart.

Bass is a Black male, stands 5’9” tall, weighs about 215 lbs., and has brown eyes and black hair

Anyone with knowledge about Bass' whereabouts or who spots him is asked to contact authorities at 911 and to not approach him.

Major Crimes Investigators believe Bass is armed and dangerous, Huntsville Police said.

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates