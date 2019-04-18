Ariana Powe signs with Alabama A&M

Ariana Powe is all smiles heading to Alabama A&M to continue her basketball career.
She led the Tigers to regionals the last 3 years for the first time since 1990. Powe is a two-time All-State player. Another accolade, she's one of three girls ever to be in the 1,000 point club at Grissom High School.
She says she's ready to build off her success in college.
