Ariana Powe signs with Alabama A&M

The Grissom Tiger makes her college choice Wednesday.

Posted: Apr. 17, 2019 10:39 PM
Updated: Apr. 17, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Ariana Powe is all smiles heading to Alabama A&M to continue her basketball career. 

She led the Tigers to regionals the last 3 years for the first time since 1990. Powe is a two-time All-State player. Another accolade, she's one of three girls ever to be in the 1,000 point club at Grissom High School.

She says she's ready to build off her success in college.

