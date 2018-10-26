Areas of light rain persist through Saturday

Areas of light rain are stubbornly holding on across the Tennessee Valley. Heavy rain is not likely, but the drizzly, light rain will persist through our Friday evening. While occasional breaks are possible, this occasional light rain will persist through the night and through much of Saturday. This is one of those cases where the rain is light enough that it isn't showing up on WAAY 31 Storm Tracker Radar very well.

Rain jackets and ponchos are good to have handy if you're going out to one of the high school football games. The stands may be wet, too, so you might consider taking something to sit on.

The low clouds bringing the light rain will begin breaking up Saturday night. That will mark the end of the light rain. The sun will return to our forecast on Sunday. Sunday will warm up from the 40s in the morning to the 70s in the afternoon.

We're seeing some shifting of the large scale weather pattern. It's a change that favors warmer afternoons through next week. Those warmer changes may not be as good as you think. It may set us up for a risk for strong thunderstorms on Thursday. Some showers may become possible as early as Wednesday night. Most indications are the rain will hold off long enough for Halloween trick-or-treating on Wednesday evening. Just now that we are tracking an approaching storm system that may be an issue if it arrives a little bit faster.