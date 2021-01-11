Areas of North Alabama might have black ice on the roads Monday night

Several areas in North Alabama saw an inch or two of snow Monday, but people could be seeing black ice on the roads Monday night.

Athens has seen light snowfall all day, but the snow flurries have caused the roads to remain wet.

Athens saw an inch of snow on Monday.

And Athens is going to see freezing temperatures Monday night so there's a possibility of black ice on the roads late Monday night and into Tuesday morning. That means you'll need to be extra careful while driving.

"The number one thing to do is slow down, take your time. If you leave a little later than normal, the best thing to do is do that. Daylight is your friend, you can see better. I know early in the mornings, a lot of people leave when it's still dark, and black ice is impossible to see almost," said Kasey Harbin, General Manager at McClary Tire.

Now, if you do not need to leave your house Monday night, you should stay home to avoid any black ice that might be on the roads. You should be extra careful going to work Tuesday morning if you're leaving before sunrise.

Temperatures stayed above freezing for rush hour traffic in Athens, but in several hours, black ice could start forming on the roads.

Bridges and overpasses might have black ice on them sooner, so everyone will have to be extra cautious while driving Monday evening and during the early morning commute because black ice is very difficult to see.

"The greatest drivers, the best automobiles, none of them operate on ice, none of them. Snow is a different story. You can drive on snow, but it doesn't make a difference how good of a driver you are, how safe you think you are, what kind of vehicle, four-wheel drive or not. If it's ice, you're out of control," said Harbin.

Much of the snow has already started to melt in Athens, but you still need to be on the lookout for any black ice later Monday evening.

On Tuesday, we will be seeing warmer temperatures, so a majority of the remaining snow will melt away.