Areas Of Rain Are Possible This Week Across The Valley

We will see two cold front move through the Valley. They will both bring in some rainfall to the Valley.

Posted: Oct. 14, 2018 4:32 PM
Posted By: Chris Smith

A cold front is moving slowly across the Midwest right now and won't move through until Tuesday. During this process we will see chances for rain every now and again. So it won't be raining the whole time but there will be moments that give us some moderate or even heavy rain to parts of the Valley. 

As of right now, the best chances for the Valley to see the rain during this time will be NW Alabama. 

Midweek looks cooler and drier especially Wednesday midday through Friday afternoon. Next weekend could be a very wet one as a strong cold front moves in on Saturday. Some places over the next 7 days could see a little over 2" of rain. 

