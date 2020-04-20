Area leaders expected to discuss plan to reopen Madison County

At noon Monday, Madison County and Huntsville city officials will hold a coronavirus news briefing at city hall. We expect discussion on their plan to reopen our area.

So far, we don't know an exact timeline as far as when the state will reopen. We do know Gov. Kay Ivey has eight days to submit her decision on what Alabama will do once the stay-at-home order expires on April 30.

Right now, municipalities and counties across the state are submitting their recommendations to the governor on what reopening should look like.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said leaders from our area would send a joint set of suggestions down to Montgomery.

"As we go through this, that we are as sanitary as we can be and that we still encourage businesses to be able to reopen, but open in a responsible way," said Battle.

We're working on learning more about who will be involved in crafting the proposal. We've also asked when the set of recommendations will be sent to the governor's office. We will let you know what we learn.