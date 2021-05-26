Area law enforcement participate in torch run for Special Olympics

Morgan County Sheriff's Deputies and other area law enforcement participated in the annual 'Alabama Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics' Wednesday.

Last year, event organizers had to cancel their runs because of COVID-19.

Now, they say they're back and better than ever!

On Wednesday, law enforcement ran courses in Huntsville, Decatur and Hartselle.

On Thursday they'll head further south in the state to continue their journey. All of this for the athletes they support.

"This just gives them an opportunity to be included. In sporting events, athletics, help build character, help physical fitness, so the athletes we are supporting are amazing people, amazing human beings, that want this opportunity to participate and be included in regular activities such as Olympics," said Troy University Police Chief and Alabama Torch Run Director George Beaudry.

The money raised will send over 200 Alabama Special Olympics athletes to Orlando to partake in the national games.