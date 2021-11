Area athletes sign to play collegiate baseball, softball

Monday was another busy day of signing around North Alabama for baseball and softball players.

Here’s a breakdown of which athletes signed and where they’re planning to go.

Hartselle High School:

Will Turner - Auburn University

Caleb Pittman - Auburn University

Elliott Bray - Auburn University

Brodie Morrow - Southern Union State Community College

Decatur High School:

Lawson Stricklin - Tennessee Tech University

Sparkman High School:

MyKenzie Hart - Lander University

Kayden Radcliff - Snead State Community College