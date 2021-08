Ardmore's Lee Hodges earned his first PGA Tour card Sunday during a ceremony at the conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour's final Regular Season event, the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, at The Club at Indian Creek.

Hodges won the 2020 WinCo Foods Portland Open and accrued 15 top-25 finishes on the tour.

The former Crimson Tide golfer was one of 25 Korn Ferry players to receive the promotion Sunday.