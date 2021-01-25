Ardmore woman killed in Friday crash

An Ardmore woman died Friday after a two-vehicle crash.

Gertrude E. Sloan, 79, was fatally injured when the 2015 Honda Accord she was in was struck by a 2012 Nissan Maxima, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

She died while on the way to the hospital, state troopers said.

Joe Daniel Mitchel, 79, also of Ardmore, was the driver of the Accord and was taken to a hospital for treatment for his injuries, troopers said.

The crash occurred about 6:15 p.m. Friday on Wall Triana Highway at Pulaski Pike, about five miles northwest of Toney.

The accident remains under investigation.