Ardmore woman indicted on animal cruelty charges

An Ardmore woman charged with the deaths of three dogs and the neglect of a fourth has been indicted on multiple animal cruelty charges.

Kristin Cheyanne Billions, 25, was indicted by a Madison County grand jury this month. According to the indictment, Billions “did intentionally torture, by doing physical injury to a dog … thereby causing the death of said canine” on three occasions, leading to three counts of first-degree cruelty to animals.

The fourth count in the indictment stems from Billions allegedly depriving a dog “of necessary sustenance or shelter,” earning her a charge of second-degree cruelty to animals. The dog involved in this charge survived but was “in poor health,” records show.

Court records state Billions committed the crimes in December 2020 by starving the dogs. She was arrested in July, then released on $500 bond.