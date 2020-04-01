Ardmore seniors have years of softball together to look back on

Ardmore softball has finished in the top five in the state the last three years. This year the Tigers' dreams of a state title, ended when their season did last week because of the coronavirus.

Now the seniors are left with what ifs, along with memories of years of playing softball together.

It's hard for L.B. Smith to find the words to describe this softball season.

"Oh no, I didn't want to get emotional," Smith said.

The eight Ardmore seniors have been on the diamond together since pre-school.

"We've all played with each other since we were like four, them two were on the same tee ball team," Madison Lewis said. "I was on the rival tee ball team," Sydney Hall said. "They were on the red stars, I was on the blue stars, so we've played against each other a lot."

Smith says the team was playing their best ball, yet the girls will never know if they could have won state, since the year was cut short because of coronavirus.

"This was probably our only opportunity to get to state," Smith added.

But Smith says that's not what matters.

"I'm just more missing the relationships I have with the girls, rather than how far we could have went," Smith said.

Lewis said the comforting thing is, when you've played ball together since toddler days, the friendships will last.

"When this is all over and we are done with high school the bonds not going to go anywhere, we are still going to be friends," Lewis said.

And they'll continue to support each other throughout the pandemic.

"Everything happens for a reason, you're only given what you can handle, so I think this was given to us, to grow us individually," Smith said.

Madison and Sydney are going to Calhoun Community College to play softball, and Madison says she's relived she has a few more years to play ball with Sydney.

L.B. will play ball at College of Central Florida.