Ardmore police seek man with warrant for committing lewd, indecent acts to child

The Ardmore Police Department is asking the public to help it find a man with a warrant for committing lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16.
The felony arrest warrant for Jorge Lopez Maldonado, 40, was obtained Tuesday, according to the department’s Facebook page.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency, or the Ardmore Police Department at 223-1212, or Detective Matt Miller at 221-2569.
