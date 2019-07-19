Ardmore neighbors concerned after two shootings in less than a week

Neighbors in Ardmore can't believe two seniors were murdered in their community, four miles apart, in less than a week.

One happened early Tuesday morning on Elkwood Section Road. The second happened late Thursday night on Ardmore Avenue.

Limestone County deputies found a 74-year-old man shot and killed in his backyard Thursday. His wife said he went outside to investigate some noise. Police haven't made any arrests or released the identity of the man.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said investigators came back out to the scene Friday morning to make sure they didn't miss any evidence there Thursday night in the dark.

Elizabeth Mearse said she's lived in Ardmore nearly all her life, and the past month, the town's seen more crime than usual.

"People are just sitting there taking people's lives like it's nothing," she said. "He or she shot an elderly man. It's like really scary. If you can shoot an old man, you can shoot anybody."

It comes just two days after 72-year-old Diane Ballard was killed about four miles away. The Madison County Sheriff's Office is handling that investigation.

Deputies arrested two 18-year-old suspects and a 20-year-old suspect on capital murder and robbery charges. Investigators are looking for a fourth suspect.

Because it's a capital murder case, the suspects could face the death penalty.

Investigators in Madison and Limestone counties say both murders are isolated incidents and no one in the community should be concerned.

Coralee Zampella, a neighbor in Ardmore, can't believe two seniors were murdered in their community four miles apart, in less than a week.

"Total shock. I would never expect that to happen to them people," she said.

Now, she hopes the person responsible for his death will come forward to give everyone closure.

"Turn yourself in," she said. "Do the right thing, because that's wrong what you did to that man. He didn't deserve any part of that."