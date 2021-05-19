Ardmore, Skyline fall in softball title games

Wednesday was a long day for both Ardmore and Skyline in Oxford. Both teams advanced to the state title game, winning two games earlier in the day to earn a spot from the losers’ bracket.

In both cases, a win in the third game would not have given the team a state title -- both needed two wins against the other finalist to secure a title as the participant from the losers’.

For Ardmore, that meant consecutive wins over Satsuma. In the first game, the Tigers held an advantage for most of the game, leading 4-1 in the sixth before a Gator rally made it a one-run game.

The Tigers would hold on to force a winner-take-all game two with a 5-3 win.

Despite scoring first in the second game, the Tigers would be held to just one run as Satsuma captured the 5A title with a 6-1 victory.

On Signature Field, just about a half-hour after the Gators’ celebration finished, Skyline and Brantley took the field, with Skyline needing a win to force a second game.

Brantley only needed one win to take home the 1A title and got to work quickly, scoring three runs in the first on one swing from Kayden Dunn. The Bulldogs gained the lead at that moment and never gave it up, cruising to a blue map with a dominating 11-3 win.