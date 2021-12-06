Clear

Ardmore High School student charged with conspiracy to commit murder

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said investigators learned Dec. 1 that the student, a juvenile, was trying to get a firearm to murder another student.

Posted By: Josh Rayburn

An Ardmore High School student has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder after expressing desire to kill another student.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said investigators learned Dec. 1 that the student, a juvenile, was trying to get a firearm to murder another student.

“During the investigation, several interviews were conducted, and it was determined that while the student had not obtained a firearm, the student had intent to commit murder,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“If you hear or see something, please always say something,” Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said in a statement.

“Doing just that in this instance, may have saved lives. I would like to thank the great teamwork of our Investigators, the School Administration, and LCSO School Resource Officer, Brandon Baker.”

The name of the juvenile suspect has not been released.

