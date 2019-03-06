Arctic air on its way out soon

With a northwest wind, it will feel more like teens and 20s most of the day. Tonight, lows dip back into the mid 20s and finally, high Thursday will be within shouting distance of average temperatures for this point in March. Another Freeze Warning takes effect at 6 PM tonight until 10 AM Thursday.

Showers increase on Friday. A few embedded storms are possible as well, but the best chance of storms will occur over the weekend Saturday evening into the overnight. Temperatures will be noticeably milder Friday into the weekend with highs in the upper 60s.

On Saturday, as storms return, heavy rain and gusty wind are the main threat overnight. Rainfall totals will be between 2 to 3 inches, which can create flooding issues again across the Valley. Flood Warnings remain in effect for the Tennessee River at Florence and at Whitesburg, with new warnings possible as the rain returns. Expect a drier end to the weekend as temperatures remain mild.