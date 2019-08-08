Arab warning residents about the hidden dangers of grass clippings

The city of Arab is warning people about letting grass clippings get into the roads.

WAAY 31 talked with motorcyclists and law enforcement in Arab who say something as mundane as blowing mowed grass can be deadly.

While officials say there haven't been any serious accidents in Arab or Marshall County due to grass clippings, one biker said she'll actually stop riding and talk to people mowing their lawns to make sure they know the risks.

"They say it's like black ice. You can hydroplane on it," said Dawn Dyar, co-owner of a motorcycle shop in Arab.

She said since learning a few years ago how dangerous grass clippings can be for motorcyclists, she tries to make sure everyone is aware. The city of Arab is also doing its part to raise awareness after receiving multiple calls from people.

A Facebook post says it is not only dangerous to motorcyclists, but also can cause drainage problems. In just 5 hours, that post had 80 shares. Dyar says she believes if people just knew how dangerous it can be, they would stop doing it.

"Most people have never heard of it," said Dyar.

Arab police did say if they see an issue, they will say something to whoever is responsible to let them know how dangerous it is.

In most cases, the homeowner will fix it.