Arab teenager dies from injuries in head-on crash

An Arab teenager hurt in a Dec. 23 wreck has died.

Posted: Dec 27, 2019 9:55 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Alabama State Troopers say the 16-year-old girl was a passenger in a 2008 Nissan Xterra truck driven by Roger Dale Fortenberry, 67, of Arab.

Troopers say the truck collided head-on with a 1998 Cadillac Deville driven by Kelvin Rex Hathcote, 49, of Hanceville. The crash took place about two miles south of Arab. Troopers have not revealed on which roadway the wreck took place.

The girl was not wearing a seatbelt, troopers said. She was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital, where she died Friday.

Both Fortenberry and Hathcote were taken to Huntsville Hospital with injuries.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

